Help us keep the community strong by donating on Fallen Law Enforcement Officer Day. We’ll be at the below five locations on July 7, 2016, and we invite you to #GiveForLife with us at our inaugural Fallen Heroes Blood Drive.
We need help saving lives across the community in time for summer, and together, we can knock it out of the park! Donate anytime in June, and you’ll get a voucher for half off Texas Rangers tickets – while supplies last.
Feel good about giving while you’re enjoying the ball game! Click here to schedule your next appointment.
The Dallas Area Rapid Transit Headquarters from 11 a.m.— 4 p.m.
1401 Pacific Ave., Dallas, Texas 75202
El Centro College from 11 a.m.— 4 p.m.
801 Main St, Dallas, Texas 75202
Dallas City Hall’s Horseshoe Parking Lot from 11 a.m.— 5 p.m.
1500 Marilla St, Dallas, Texas 75201
Dallas Police Department Headquarters from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
1400 Lamar Street, Dallas, Texas 75215
Dallas Police Northeast Substation from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
9915 East Northwest Hwy, Dallas, Texas 75238
Donors like you that make it possible for us to make a difference in our community, and everyone who gives between November 23, 2017 and January 2, 2018 will receive a pair of stylin’ socks to keep warm over the winter season!
Click here to schedule your donation.
Please come visit us at our other donor center marathon events throughout Texas! The schedule is below:
We hope to see you there!
