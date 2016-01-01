bb
bb
.
Carter BloodCare is dedicated to giving life to the community. Throughout North, Central, and East Texas, we provide life-saving blood components and transfusion services that give hope to people in need.
Bring the Carter BloodCare message to your community. Plan a blood drive today.
Visit our blog to read about upcoming events, see our featured drive coordinators, and get the latest news on the blood banking industry.
We want each donor to have a pleasant, safe experience when they #GiveForLife. Follow our recommendations so you can make the biggest impact when you give.
Carter BloodCare gives life to the community by providing blood components and transfusion services to North, Central, and East Texas.