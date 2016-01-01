Host a Blood Drive We are always in need of donors, but we’re also in need of drive coordinators. Click below to see how easy it is to host a blood drive to save lives across your community. LEARN MORE

Check Y o ur Ch o lester o l Click below to view your cholesterol, blood pressure, pulse and hematocrit. CLICK HERE

O per a ti o n a l Ch a nges

t o B l oo d D o n a ti o n Get inf o rmed o n the l a test ch a nges t o giving life a nd new requirements d o n o rs must n o w meet. LEARN MORE

Zik a Virus:

Wh a t t o D o C a rter Bl oo dC a re h a s a pl a n t o pr o tect the c o mmunity bl oo d supply fr o m Zik a virus. Click the link t o le a rn h o w. LEARN MORE

Collect Our Summer T-Shirt The votes are in! Thank you to everyone who submitted a T-shirt design and participated in our contest. Make a donation through September 15 to get one of the winning designs! SCHEDULE NOW